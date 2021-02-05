Left Menu

Lebanon authorises emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Lebanon has said it would open the door for the private sector to import COVID 19 vaccinations. The health ministry signed a final deal for 2.1 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in January with the first doses due to arrive by mid February.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:51 IST
Lebanon authorises emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Lebanon's health ministry on Friday approved the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, opening the door for private sector imports, local media said. After the authorisation, agreements will be signed with importing companies to keep track and register those who get vaccinated, the reports said.

The health ministry is also studying authorisation for the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. Lebanon has said it would open the door for the private sector to import COVID 19 vaccinations.

The health ministry signed a final deal for 2.1 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in January with the first doses due to arrive by mid February. It said at the time it was also cooperating with the private sector to secure 2 million vaccine doses from various companies.

In addition to these deals, Lebanon has also signed up for 2.7 million doses to be delivered through COVAX, the global scheme backed by the World Health Organization to provide vaccines to poorer countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'People are hurting,' Biden says as jobs report spurs stimulus push

After weak jobs data showed the U.S. labor market recovery is stalling, President Joe Biden and his economic team on Friday hammered home the same message in meetings, interviews and television appearances Its time to get more money out to ...

NFL-Brady on verge of turning lowly Bucs into Super Bowl champs

When Tom Brady left the Patriots after two decades for the lowly Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason, he said he was doing so to see how great I can be.That led to raised eyebrows as well as a few eye rolls among NFL fans. Sure, Brady won a...

Sports Ministry directs SGFI to conduct re-election as per 'Model Election Guidelines' of NSDCI

The Sports Ministry has directed the School Games Federation of India SGFI to conduct re-election as per the provisions of Model Election Guidelines prescribed in the National Sports Development Code of India NSDCI, 2011. The Sports Ministr...

Farmers' Chakka jam: Delhi Police tightens security at border points, monitors social media

After the Republic Day violence, the Delhi Police has deployed additional measures, including tightening security and intensifying vigil at the citys border points, to deal with any situation emerging out of the proposed chakka jam on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021