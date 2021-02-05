Left Menu

Madrid detects first case of Brazilian coronavirus variant

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:31 IST
Madrid detects first case of Brazilian coronavirus variant
Representative image

Madrid health authorities on Friday confirmed the first case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 in the region, three days after Spain restricted air travel with Brazil and South Africa to curb the spread of virulent new strains.

The national health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether other cases of the Brazilian variant had been detected elsewhere in Spain.

On Wednesday, Spain detected its second known case of the South African coronavirus variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

