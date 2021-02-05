Madrid detects first case of Brazilian coronavirus variant

Madrid detects first case of Brazilian coronavirus variantReuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:31 IST
Madrid health authorities on Friday confirmed the first case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 in the region, three days after Spain restricted air travel with Brazil and South Africa to curb the spread of virulent new strains.
The national health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether other cases of the Brazilian variant had been detected elsewhere in Spain.
On Wednesday, Spain detected its second known case of the South African coronavirus variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Madrid
- Brazil
- South African
- Spain
- Brazilian
ALSO READ
Soccer-Cup shock not an embarrassment for Madrid, insists Zidane
Soccer-Real Madrid sent packing from Cup by tiny Alcoyano
3rd-division club Alcoyano upsets Madrid in Copa del Rey
Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more
Tennis-Brazilian umpire hospitalised after heart attack in Melbourne