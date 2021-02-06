Left Menu

Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 20 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 6, down from 20 cases a day earlier and the lowest daily increase since Dec. 12, the national health authority said on Saturday. The number of local transmissions was the lowest since Dec. 22. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 10, down from 28 a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-02-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 07:10 IST
Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 20 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 6, down from 20 cases a day earlier and the lowest daily increase since Dec. 12, the national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said four of the new cases were locally transmitted, including three in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang and one in neighbouring Jilin. The number of local transmissions was the lowest since Dec. 22.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 10, down from 28 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,681, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar restaurant in Bangkok promotes anti-coup activity

As expatriates from Myanmar around the world react to the militarys lightning takeover of their homeland, one restaurant in neighbouring Thailand is working a diner at a time to help support members of Bangkoks Myanmar community who want to...

Soccer-Rio club Botafogo relegated after yet another defeat

Rio de Janeiro club Botafogo were relegated to Brazils Serie B for the second time in six seasons on Friday after a 1-0 home defeat to Sport. The club, once home to Brazilian greats Garrincha, Didi, Carlos Alberto and Jairzinho, have won on...

Police: 2 children killed, 1 child wounded in Ohio shooting

Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, say two children were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting Friday. A tweet from Toledo police said the children were shot during a domestic dispute and a suspect was in custody. The third child shot was ...

Indian held at Chicago airport with 3,200 viagra pills: Officials

An Indian national was held at the Chicago airport for unlawful import of 3,200 pills of viagra worth over USD 96,000, according to an official statement.The passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, had travelled back to the US from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021