Left Menu

Pandemic increases substance abuse, mental health issues for those struggling with obesity

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a detrimental impact on substance use, mental health, and weight-related health behaviours among people with obesity, according to a new study by researchers at UT Southwestern and the UTHealth School of Public Health.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 10:39 IST
Pandemic increases substance abuse, mental health issues for those struggling with obesity
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a detrimental impact on substance use, mental health, and weight-related health behaviours among people with obesity, according to a new study by researchers at UT Southwestern and the UTHealth School of Public Health. The study, published in the journal Clinical Obesity, surveyed 589 patients with obesity who are enrolled in the UT Southwestern Weight Wellness Program, a multidisciplinary weight management, and post-bariatric care clinic.

Nearly half of the group reported using recreational drugs and alcohol, and 10 percent reported increased use since the start of the pandemic. Seventeen of the patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Almost a quarter (24.3 percent) of the patients reported using opioids in the 30 days preceding the survey, 9.5 percent sedatives or tranquilizers, 3.6 percent marijuana, and 1 percent stimulants. Patients were surveyed from June 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020, after COVID-19 stay-at-home orders had been lifted in North Texas.

"Many patients with obesity are also challenged by mental health conditions. Those who reported anxiety, depression, and trouble sleeping were two to four times more likely to increase their use of substances. For those who reported stress eating, there was a sixfold increase in substance use," said study author Jaime Almandoz, M.D., MBA, medical director of the Weight Wellness Program and assistant professor of internal medicine at UT Southwestern. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 42 percent of American adults are obese. Obesity-related health conditions include heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer that are some of the leading causes of preventable, premature death.

Nearly 70 percent of the patients reported that it was more difficult to achieve their weight loss goals during the pandemic, with about half spending less time on exercise. These findings were similar to another paper authored by Almandoz last spring, which was one of the first studies to show the impact of shelter-in-place orders on health behaviours in people with obesity. "This study demonstrates that adults with obesity continued to engage in the same behaviours and struggled with mental health challenges, even after lockdown orders were lifted. We need to develop interventions targeting these vulnerable groups, such as telehealth options and outreach efforts," said senior author Sarah Messiah, Ph.D., M.P.H., an adjunct professor in the UTSW department of population and data sciences and a professor in the department of epidemiology, human genetics, and environmental sciences at the UTHealth School of Public Health.

The researchers noted that the patients surveyed were predominantly white, college-educated individuals with middle- to high-income levels. Thus, the survey results may not be generalizable to other populations, and may not accurately assess the burden of the pandemic on obesity-related health behaviors in lower socioeconomic status and/or ethnic minority populations disproportionately affected more by obesity and COVID-19. The survey participants were established weight management patients with health insurance - not representative of the average American challenged with obesity, in which less than 2 percent receive anti-obesity medications and fewer than 1 percent undergo bariatric surgery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit new peak on stimulus hopes, oil gains

- A gauge of global equity markets scaled a new record on Friday on investor expectations of further stimulus from Washington and economic revival hopes that also lifted crude oil prices to nearly 60 a barrel.MSCIs all-country world index, ...

Sino-Burmese rally against coup from Taiwan safe haven

Hundreds of people from Taiwans large Sino-Burmese community rallied in a Taipei suburb on Saturday to denounce the coup in Myanmar and express their support for detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Taiwan is home to around 40,000 people origi...

Jharkhand reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Jharkhands COVID-19 tally rose to1,18,938 as 41 more people tested positive for the infection,an official said on Saturday.The states COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,077 asno new fatality due to the disease has been reported in thelast 24...

Abu Dhabi T10: Simmons, Powell steer Northern Warriors into finals

Northern Warriors power-hitters Lendl Simmons and Rovman Powell led their team into the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 final as the side defeated Team Abu Dhabi in the Eliminator. Displaying their stupendous power-hitting, Warriors downed Team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021