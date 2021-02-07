Left Menu

24 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya, tally at 13,845

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 07-02-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 00:13 IST
24 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya, tally at 13,845

Twenty-four more people testedpositive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, pushing thetally in the state to 13,845, a health department officialsaid.

The northeastern state now has 102 active cases,Health Services director Aman War said.

Three patients were cured of the disease during theday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to13,596.

So far, 147 people have died due to COVID-19 inMeghalaya.

Over 3.44 lakh sample tests have been conducted forCOVID-19, War added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

Skype's latest update brings bug fixes; background blur on Android

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Filling Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam in July threatens Sudan's security - minister

Any unilateral step by Ethiopia to fill its hydropower project, called the Renaissance Dam, in July would directly threaten Sudans national security, Sudanese Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Yasser Abbas said on Saturday. Sudan is a...

Soccer-Uruguayan player Garcia found dead, says club Godoy Cruz

South American football united on Saturday to lament the death of Uruguayan footballer Santiago Morro Garcia, which was earlier confirmed by his club Godoy Cruz in a statement. The Argentine and Uruguayan football associations, as well as S...

Union budget focuses on spending to boost economic growth, strengthen health sector: Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasadon Saturday said the central budget for 2021-22 fiscal hasfocused on spending to build infrastructure and boost theeconomic growth of the country.Stating that the budget was historic as it waspresented in t...

Rakesh Tikait calls on farmers for 'tractor revolution'

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday called on peasants across the country to join the tractor revolution as part of the ongoing protests at Delhis borders against the new agri laws introduced by the Centre.During a speech to supporters ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021