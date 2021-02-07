24 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya, tally at 13,845

Twenty-four more people testedpositive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, pushing thetally in the state to 13,845, a health department officialsaid.

The northeastern state now has 102 active cases,Health Services director Aman War said.

Three patients were cured of the disease during theday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to13,596.

So far, 147 people have died due to COVID-19 inMeghalaya.

Over 3.44 lakh sample tests have been conducted forCOVID-19, War added.

