Brazil reports 50,630 new COVID cases in latest 24 hours, 978 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2021 03:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 03:04 IST
The South American country has now registered 9,497,795 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 231,012, according to ministry data, in the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest. Image Credit: ANI

Brazil has had 50,630 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 978 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 9,497,795 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 231,012, according to ministry data, in the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

