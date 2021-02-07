Left Menu

COVID: 2 more deaths, 207 new cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 21:16 IST
COVID: 2 more deaths, 207 new cases in Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab on Sunday reported 207 fresh coronavirus cases, bringing the infection count to 1,74,646.

Two more deaths took the toll to 5,642, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,176 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now.

SBS Nagar reported 51 new cases, Ludhiana 23 and Jalandhar 21 among fresh COVID-19 cases witnessed in the state.

A total of 185 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of those recovered to 1,66,828, as per the bulletin.

Five critical patients are on ventilator support, while 97 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 45,94,107 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Koraga community to be covered under quota, says Minister

Mangaluru, Feb 7 PTI Karnataka government isconsidering accommodation of the Koraga community in thelist of quota for Scheduled Tribes, according to the stateMinister for Backward Classes Welfare and Religious EndowmentKota Srinivas Poojary...

Italy reports 270 coronavirus deaths on Sunday

Italy reported 270 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 385 the day before, the health ministry said.The daily tally of new infections fell to 11,641 from 13,442 on Saturday, it said. Italy has recorded 91,273 deaths linked to CO...

One more held in connection with Red Fort violence on R-Day

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a 60-year-old man from Chandigarh in connection with the violence that took place at Red Fort during the farmers tractor parade on Republic Day, officials said.With his arrest, the total number of people ...

Rahul Gandhi to address farmers rallies in Rajasthan on Friday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address farmer rallies in Rajasthan on Friday.Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said Rahul Gandhi will address farmer rallies at Pilibanga in Hanumangarh at 11 pm and Sriganganagars Padampur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021