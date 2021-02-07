Left Menu

Odisha reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3,35,620

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-02-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 22:06 IST
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload onSunday rose to 3,35,620 as 72 more people tested positive forthe infection, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 1,909 as no fresh fatalitydue to the disease was reported since Saturday, he said.

As many as 106 patients were cured of the disease onSunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,32,948,which is 99.20 per cent of the COVID-19 caseload.

Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) is 0,56 per centwhile the state's positivity rate remained at 4.27 per cent,he said.

Of the 72 new COVID-19 cases, 43 were reported fromquarantine centres and the rest detected during contacttracing.

Sundergarh district reported the maximum number of newcases at 14, followed by Angul at 10 and Jharsuguda at seven.

Twelve districts, including Bhadrak, Dhenkanal,Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara and Keonjhar, did notregister any new case in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Kandhamal, which has emerged as the coldest place inthe state with mercury level below 10 degree Celsius for thepast two weeks, became COVID-19 free, with no active case leftin the district, he said.

Odisha currently has 710 active cases, which is 0.21per cent of the caseload, he said, adding that as many as 53COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to comorbidities.

The state has so far conducted over 78.64 lakh sampletests for COVID-19, including 23,785 on Saturday.

More than 2.75 lakh frontline workers have beenadministered COVID-19 vaccine in Odisha till Saturday. Therewas no vaccination programme on Sunday, the official added.

