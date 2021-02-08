Left Menu

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The tally of vaccine doses is for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as of 6 a.m. ET (1100 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said. According to the tally posted on Saturday, the county had administered 39,037,964 doses of the vaccines and distributed 59,304,600 doses.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 01:25 IST
U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
The United States has administered 41,210,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 59,307,800 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The tally of vaccine doses is for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as of 6 a.m. ET (1100 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Saturday, the county had administered 39,037,964 doses of the vaccines and distributed 59,304,600 doses. The agency said 31,579,100 people had received one or more doses while 9,147,185 people have got the second dose as of Sunday.

A total of 4,839,144 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 41,210,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 59,307,800 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The tally of vaccine doses is for both Moderna an...
