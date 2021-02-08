Left Menu

German health minister says vaccines protect against serious COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:32 IST
German health minister says vaccines protect against serious COVID-19 cases

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday that current evidence suggests all three vaccines approved in Europe for COVID-19 provided effective protection against serious infections.

"According to what we know now, all three vaccines are effective in preventing the severe course of the COVID-19 illness," Spahn told a news conference.

South Africa decided to put on hold use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar military coup: Curfew imposed in 7 townships of Mandalay

Days after the military coup in Myanmar, curfew has been imposed in seven townships in the countrys second-biggest city, Mandalay, to stop the people from protesting against the junta rule. According to a report by The Myanmar Times, curfew...

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL entered into an agreement with Elbit Systems Electro-Optics Elop Ltd, Israel for the supply of Digital Overhead Head-Up Display Systems DOHS during the recently concluded Aero India-2021. According to a sta...

Lanka in talks with India to extradite criminal wanted in assassination bid on former Prez: Minister

Sri Lankas Public Order Minister Sarath Weerasekera on Monday said negotiations were on with Indian officials to extradite a wanted criminal who has alleged links with the assassination bid on former president Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumarat...

Russian deputy PM says death rate up 17.9% in 2020

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday that deaths across Russia had increased by 17.9 in 2020 from the previous year because of the coronavirus pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021