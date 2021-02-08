Mexican president gives first news conference after COVID-19 infection

Mexican president gives first news conference after COVID-19 infectionReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:49 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday gave his first news conference following a COVID-19 infection.
He had announced testing positive on Jan. 24, and officials in recent days said he was virtually free of symptoms.
