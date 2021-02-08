Rajasthan records two more COVID-19 deaths, 101 fresh cases

Rajasthan's COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,774 on Monday after two more people succumbed to the infection, while 101 fresh cases pushed the virus tally to 3,18,294, a health department bulletin said.

At present, there are 1,470 active cases in the state.

As per the bulletin, 3,14,050 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

Of the 101 new cases, 22 each were reported in Jodhpur and Ajmer, 13 in Dungarpur, 12 in Jaipur, eight in Bhilwara, six in Udaipur, among others, it said.

So far, 517 people have died in Jaipur, 303 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 120 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)