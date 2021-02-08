Left Menu

Fauci says vaccinate quickly to fight COVID-19 variants

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The best defense against the evolution of COVID-19 and the emergence of variant strains is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, top U.S. infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said on a Monday media briefing.

Fauci said while it was reasonable to think about studying the efficacy of Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccine as a one-dose regimen in light of supply vaccine constraints, such a study would take months to complete, thus likely making its conclusions moot. Fauci continued to encourage people get two doses of the vaccine.

