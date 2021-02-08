COVID-19: High positivity rate found in 4 Vidarbha districts

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Monday held a meeting with a Central team whichis reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state andinstructed Nagpur and Amravati divisional commissioners toremain alert after the team observed high positivity rate infour districts there.

According to an official statement, the three-memberteam, led by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)director Sujit Singh arrived in Maharashtra last Friday, andhas so far visited Mumbai, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal andNagpur.

The Central team noted that Mumbai, Thane and Palgharhave reported more active cases prevailing in the state, butthe number of new patients in these districts had gone down,it said.

The team observed that the positivity rate was higherin rural areas of Vidarbha, particularly in Amravati, Akola,Yavatmal and Bhandara districts.

''After taking stock, the CM said the number of newCOVID-19 cases is going down day by day due to the steps takenby Maharashtra,'' the statement said.

''The chief minister, however, asked (officials) tothink seriously about why the number of patients is going upin rural areas of Nandurbar and Bhandara compared to urbanareas. He asked Nagpur and Amravati divisional commissionersto ensure the machineries in their jurisdiction are alert,''the statement said.

Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope, who alsoattended the meeting, said the state government will focus onbringing down the positivity rate in the areas where it ishigh.

The genomic sequencing of patients in these areas willbe checked, the official release quoted Tope as saying.

It added that Maharashtra had 24 per cent of activecases in the country, as against Kerala's figure of 40 percent.

