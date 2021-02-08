Left Menu

German military medics in COVID-hit Portugal have one goal: save lives

Military doctors and nurses sent from Germany to help Portugal, where hospitals have been overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic, are there to save as many lives as possible and will stay as long as needed, the team's chief doctor said.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:41 IST
German military medics in COVID-hit Portugal have one goal: save lives
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Military doctors and nurses sent from Germany to help Portugal, where hospitals have been overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic, are there to save as many lives as possible and will stay as long as needed, the team's chief doctor said. "When we are out in the streets everyone recognises us as German soldiers ... everyone gives us a thumbs up," Jens-Peter Evers told a news conference on Monday in Hospital da Luz, the private hospital where his team is stationed.

"Sometimes we feel like rock stars but we only have one aim: save lives," he said. Portugal, a nation of just over 10 million, is facing its worst outbreak since the pandemic began, with COVID-19 cases and deaths totalling 767,919 and 14,354 respectively.

While daily infections began falling a week ago as the effect of a lockdown kicked in, the country ranks fourth worldwide for its seven-day rolling average of new cases per capita and remains first for deaths, according to ourworldindata.org. The team of eight German doctors and 18 nurses got to work on Monday staffing an intensive care unit at the hospital. They will remain there for at least three weeks, and then be substituted by another team until the end of March.

"I gave my government the information... (that) we should run the ICU for longer than three weeks," Evers said. "From my personal view, it is absolutely necessary that we stay here as long as possible." Germany is one of four countries offering assistance to Portugal, alongside Spain, Austria and Luxembourg. Health Minister Marta Temido said talks with countries offering aid were continuing.

"We thank all the help that has been offered ... but we want it to be a last resort," said ICU response chief Joao Gouveia. "I am convinced that with the response we have managed to assemble, it will not be necessary."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden will invite Super Bowl champs Bucs as well as Lakers to White House

The White House on Monday said President Joe Biden will invite the U.S. Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and last seasons NBA champions, the L.A. Lakers to the White House once it is safe.The COVID-19 pandemic has made it dan...

Brazil to test COVID-19 vaccination on city's entire adult population

Brazilian biomedical institute Butantan plans to vaccinate a citys entire adult population of about 30,000 people against COVID-19 to test whether it lowers the infection rate, institute and government officials said on Monday. Butantan, wh...

Goa BJP condemns use of 'intemperate' language against CM Sawant, others at mining dependents' rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Goa Pradesh on Monday condemned the intemperate language used against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanawade, and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar at a rally of mining dependant...

New figures suggest Russia had third highest COVID-19 death toll in 2020

Russias state statistics service on Monday reported 162,429 deaths related to COVID-19 in Russia last year, a tally that is much higher than previously reported and amounts to the worlds third highest death toll from the disease in 2020. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021