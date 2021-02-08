South Africa to roll-out AstraZeneca shot in "stepped fashion"

South Africa will roll out the AstraZeneca vaccine in a "stepped manner" to assess its efficacy in preventing severe illness, a senior official said, as Western governments rushed to back the shot after South Africa halted its inoculation programme. South Africa said on Sunday it would pause its use of the vaccine after research showed it was only minimally effective in preventing mild illness against a variant of the coronavirus now dominant in the country.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, co-chair of South Africa’s Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, said it was too early to say whether the AstraZeneca vaccine would still be effective in preventing serious disease. And while South Africa would pause the roll-out for now in order determine its next steps, it could vaccinate 100,000 people with the shot to see how well it worked on preventing hospitalisations and deaths.

"We don't want to vaccinate people with a product which may not prevent hospitalisation or reduce disease," Abdool Karim told a news conference. South Africa announced its pause after researchers from the University of Witwatersrand and the University of Oxford found that the AstraZeneca vaccine provided only minimal protection against mild or moderate infection from the local variant.

The research has not yet been peer reviewed and did not provide data on older people most likely to die or need hospitalisation. There was no data on whether the vaccine would prevent severe illness, and researchers said that was still possible. SERIOUS INFECTIONS

Western governments spoke out in favour of the vaccine, which they have mostly approved. French Health Minister Olivier Veran argued that the AstraZeneca vaccine provided sufficient protection against "nearly all the variants" of the virus.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said current evidence suggested all three vaccines approved in Europe - which include AstraZeneca - provided effective protection against serious infections. Britain and Australia urged calm, citing evidence that the vaccines prevented grave illness and death, while AstraZeneca said it believed its shot could protect against severe disease.

"We think that both the vaccines that we're currently using are effective in, as I say, in stopping serious disease and death," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters. Britain also uses the Pfizer shot. "We also think in particular in the case of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine that there's good evidence that it is stopping transmission, as well, I think 67% reduction in transmission."

Australia is expected approve the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine within days and expressed confidence in it. "There is currently no evidence to indicate a reduction in the effectiveness of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines in preventing severe disease and death. That is the fundamental task, to protect the health," Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

But if vaccines do not work as effectively as hoped against new and emerging variants, then the world could be facing a much longer - and more expensive - battle against the virus than previously thought. The AstraZeneca vaccine was the big hope for Africa as it is cheap and easy to store and transport. South Africa, which had hoped to roll out the shot this month, has around 1 million doses it has received from the Serum Institute of India.

The variant dominant in South Africa is circulating in at least 40 other countries, including the United States. Austria warned against non-essential travel to its Alpine province of Tyrol because of an outbreak of the South African variant. Cases were also detected north of Paris, forcing one school to close.

VACCINE SHOCK An analysis of infections by the South African variant showed there was only a 22% lower risk of developing mild-to-moderate COVID-19, more than 14 days after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot, versus those given a placebo.

Protection against moderate-severe disease, hospitalisation or death could not be assessed in the study of around 2,000 volunteers who had a median age of 31, as the target population were at such low risk. Professor Shabir Madhi, lead investigator on the AstraZeneca trial in South Africa, said the vaccine's similarity to another produced by Johnson & Johnson, which reduced severe disease by 85%, suggested it would still prevent serious illness or death.

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said efforts were under way to develop a new generation of booster shot vaccines that will allow protection against emerging variants.

