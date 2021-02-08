Meghalaya reports one new COVID-19 death, toll rises to 148

Meghalaya's COVID-19 death tollrose to 148 on Monday, as a one-month-old baby girlsuccumbed to the infection, health department officials said.

The baby was admitted to hospital on February 5 andher mother had also tested positive for COVID-19, HealthServices director Aman War said.

The state also reported only one COVID-19 case duringthe day, pushing the tally to 13,886, War said.

Meghalaya now has 134 active COVID-19 cases, thehealth services director said.

He said three patients were cured of the infectionduring the day, taking the total number of recoveries to13,604.

A total of 3.46 lakh samples have been tested forCOVID-19 so far in the state, War added.

