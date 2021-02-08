Meghalaya reports one new COVID-19 death, toll rises to 148

Meghalaya reports one new COVID-19 death, toll rises to 148PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:11 IST
Meghalaya's COVID-19 death tollrose to 148 on Monday, as a one-month-old baby girlsuccumbed to the infection, health department officials said.
The baby was admitted to hospital on February 5 andher mother had also tested positive for COVID-19, HealthServices director Aman War said.
The state also reported only one COVID-19 case duringthe day, pushing the tally to 13,886, War said.
Meghalaya now has 134 active COVID-19 cases, thehealth services director said.
He said three patients were cured of the infectionduring the day, taking the total number of recoveries to13,604.
A total of 3.46 lakh samples have been tested forCOVID-19 so far in the state, War added.
