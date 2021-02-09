Left Menu

Coronavirus testing collapses in Myanmar after coup

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 09:19 IST
Coronavirus testing collapses in Myanmar after coup

Testing for coronavirus has collapsed in Myanmar after a military coup prompted a campaign of civil disobedience led by doctors and mass protests swept the country, official testing figures showed. The number of daily tests reported late on Monday stood at 1,987, the lowest number since Dec. 29, compared with more than 9,000 a week earlier and an average of more than 17,000 a day in the week before the Feb. 1 coup. Since the coup, tests per day have averaged 9,350.

The number of cases found on Monday was just four - compared with an average of 420 a day in the last week of January. A health ministry spokesman declined to comment. In a statement on Monday, the ministry appealed to health workers for help with a vaccination campaign that began late last month.

It said all staff members "are strongly urged to return to their duties with taking the wellbeing of patients into consideration." Myanmar has suffered one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia with a total of 31,177 deaths from more than 141,000 cases.

Health workers have been at the forefront of a civil disobedence campaign against the coup, stopping work to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and recognition of her party's big win in a November election. Suu Kyi's government had instituted lockdowns which helped reduce the spread of the virus and the number of fatalities from their peak in October, but also had a hard economic impact on one of the region's poorest countries.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, whose removal and detention of the widely popular Suu Kyi prompted mass protests, promised in his first televised address on Monday to make the fight against COVID-19 a priority - including vaccinations for all. The army seized power alleging fraud in last year's election, a claim the electoral commission had rejected. (Writing by Matthew Tostevin; editing by Richard Pullin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jamie Lee Curtis cast in ‘Borderlands’ movie adaptation

Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis has been roped in to star alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in the film adaptation of popular video game Borderlands.According to Variety, Eli Roth is directing the movie from a script by Emmy-winning Ch...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super BowlCanadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Australia says active COVID-19 cases at near two-month lowAustralia has fewer than 50 active cases of COVID-19, official data released on Tuesday showed, the lowest number in nearly two ...

A Tesla for a bitcoin: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 bln purchase

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musks electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had bought 1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021