Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

11:30 a.m.

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the total caseload in the state to 16,831, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

11:00 a.m.

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the second time this month taking India's tally of cases to 1,08,47,304 while death toll increased to 1,55,158 with 78 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 10:31 a.m.

The COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German biotechnology company BioNTech can neutralise variants of the novel coronavirus that were first reported in the UK and South Africa, a new study suggests.

10:23 a.m.

Telangana added 149 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, taking the total infection count to nearly 2.96 lakh while one related fatality pushed the toll to 1,612.

10:18 a.m.

Thane has reported 200 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,55,949,an official said on Tuesday.

9:53 a.m.

Polling for 2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh was underway with people standing in queues to cast their vote early on Tuesday.

9:44 a.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,386 on Tuesday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

9:37 a.m.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have committed to defeat the COVID-19, rebuild the global economy, jointly combat the scourge of global terrorism and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, setting up an ambitious agenda to take the strategic bilateral ties to the next level.

9:20 a.m.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,005 on Tuesday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

8:54 a.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,19,055 on Tuesday as 38 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

7:57 a.m.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call on Monday set up an ambitious agenda to take the bilateral relationship to the next level.

