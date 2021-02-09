Pakistan approves Russia's Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan approves Russia's Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency useReuters | Islamabad | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:45 IST
Russia's Sputnik-V has become the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by Pakistan for emergency use after China's Sinopharm and the one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, the country's health minister said on Tuesday. "Sputnik has received EUA (emergency use authorisation)," the minister, Faisal Sultan, told Reuters in a WhatsApp text message.
Another candidate, developed by CanSino Biologics Inc(CanSinoBIO), has also completed clinical trials in the South Asian nation of 220 million people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 124 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 80 a day earlier
China's daily COVID cases rise, driven by previously asymptomatic patients
India, China hold marathon military talks on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh
Ladakh standoff: 9th round of India, China Corps Commanders talks last for over 15 hrs
China says U.S. military in South China Sea not good for peace