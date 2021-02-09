Left Menu

Iran starts limited COVID vaccinations with Russian shots

Iran on Tuesday launched a coronavirus inoculation campaign among healthcare professionals with recently delivered Russian Sputnik V vaccines as the country struggles to stem the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East with its death toll nearing 59,000.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:56 IST
Iran starts limited COVID vaccinations with Russian shots

Iran on Tuesday launched a coronavirus inoculation campaign among healthcare professionals with recently delivered Russian Sputnik V vaccines as the country struggles to stem the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East with its death toll nearing 59,000. At a ceremony marking the start of the campaign, Parsa Namaki, son of Health Minister Saeed Namaki, received his first dose. The minister said the vaccination would be simultaneously carried out in more than 600 medical centers across the country.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has so far claimed the lives of more that 300 healthcare professionals in Iran.

Last Thursday, Iran received its first batch of foreign-made coronavirus vaccines from Russia. Iran has so far reported some 1.48 million confirmed cases of the virus. Iranian media have reported that a total of 2 million Russian vaccines will arrive in Iran in February and March.

Though the daily death toll has remained under 100 for weeks, authorities warn about a possible surge in March as many ignore distancing measures in public places. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has banned imports of the American and Britain vaccines, a reflection of mistrust toward the West. In December, Iran began testing an Iranian-made vaccine in humans and said it expects to distribute it in spring. The country has also began working on a joint vaccine with Cuba, too.

Iran is also planning to import some 17 million doses of vaccine from COVAX and millions from other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

197 persons missing, 20 dead in Uttarakhand flood: Home Minister Amit Shah

As many as 197 people are missing while 20 people have died due to floods in Uttarakhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.In a separate tunnel in the NTPC project, it is estimated that around 25 to 35 people are st...

"Power in solidarity": Myanmar protesters inspired by Hong Kong and Thailand

Using one hand to photograph this moment in Myanmars history, Myat gave a three-finger Hunger Games salute of defiance to authoritarian rule as she stood with tens of thousands of other protesters gathered around the Sule Pagoda in downtown...

Afghan President expresses gratitude to India, PM Modi for 'gift of vaccines and water'

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gift of water through the signing of an agreement on Shehtoot dam, and 5,00,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given by India. Speaking at t...

Rajya Sabha passes bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Second Amendment Bill, 2021 to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The bill replaces the National Capital Territory of De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021