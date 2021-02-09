Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 3,35,797, over 3.15 lakh inoculated

Odisha's COVID-19 caseloadclimbed to 3,35,797 on Tuesday with 105 new infections, ahealth department official said.

The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 1,910as no fresh fatality was reported since Monday, he said.

The coastal state now has 803 active cases, while3,33,031 patients have recovered from the disease, theofficial said.

Sixty-three of the new cases were reported fromdifferent quarantine centres, while the remaining are local-contact infections.

Sundergarh district reported the highest of 14 freshcases followed by 13 each in Cuttack and Khurda districts.

Eight other districts - Boudh, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Gajapati,Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Nabarangpur, did notregister any COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

Malkangiri is the lone district which is coronavirus-free, he said.

The state has so far reported 1,910 fatalities ofwhich the highest of 336 deaths have been reported from Khurdadistrict followed by Ganjam (248), Sundergarh (173), Cuttack(142) and Puri (117), the official said.

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due tocomorbidities.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 79.05 lakh sampletests, including 20,441 on Monday.

Official sources said as on February 8, 3,15,725people, including health care and frontline workers, have beenadministered COVID-19 vaccine shots across the state.

