Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

5:06 p.m.

In a first for the country, the Indian Army is using its dogs for quick detection of COVID-19 to cut down time delays associated with regular diagnostic techniques.

4:36 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,35,797 on Tuesday with 105 new infections, ahealth department official said.

The Centre Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it is against granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and would get one more chance this year provided they are not age barred, as it would be discriminatory to other candidates.

4:27 p.m.

A private tuition centre, attended by as many as 91 students of a government school at Marancherryin Ponnani, Malappuram, who had recently tested positive, is suspected to be a 'super-spreader' of COVID-19, authorities said.

4:20 p.m.

A large number of parents are concerned about the online safety of their children amid significant rise in digital influence amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Google.

4:13 p.m.

The silver jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will officially kick-off on February 10 adhering to strict COVID-19 health protocol in the backdrop of the pandemic, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy said.

3:56 p.m.

Twenty-five hospitalisations, which is 0.0005 per cent of the total people who received vaccine jabs, and 19 deaths not causally related to the vaccination presently have been reported till February 4, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

3:33 p.m.

India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to manifest a downward trend, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday underscoring that low number of daily cases and rising recoveries have ensured a sustained fall in active cases.

3:27 p.m.

Kotak Investment Advisors on Tuesday said it has successfully achieved closure of its new USD 380 million-real estate fund, which will target a range of real estate financing opportunities across key cities in the country.

3:02 p.m.

An expert committee set up to develop the criteria for identifying significant comorbidities present in a person, which would make that person priority individual for COVID-19 vaccination, will finalise its report in the next few days, Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said on Tuesday.

2:22 p.m.

A US Army soldier tested positive for coronavirus prior to the joint Indo-US exercise 'Yudh Abyas', defence sources said on Tuesday.

2:03 p.m.

There is no provision of insurance for recipients of COVID-19 vaccine against any kind of side effects or medical complications that may arise due to the inoculation, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

1:43 p.m.

More than 50 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against coronavirus in 21 days in India which is the fastest rate in the world, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

1:22 p.m.

The overall COVID-19 seropositivity among healthcare workers is assessed to be 25.7 per cent as per the third seroprevalence study, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

12:40 p.m.

Air India has decided to resume its flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from February 16, months after suspending it in view of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

11:30 a.m.

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the total caseload in the state to 16,831, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

11:00 a.m.

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the second time this month taking India's tally of cases to 1,08,47,304 while death toll increased to 1,55,158 with 78 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 10:31 a.m.

The COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German biotechnology company BioNTech can neutralise variants of the novel coronavirus that were first reported in the UK and South Africa, a new study suggests.

10:23 a.m.

Telangana added 149 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, taking the total infection count to nearly 2.96 lakh while one related fatality pushed the toll to 1,612.

10:18 a.m.

Thane has reported 200 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,55,949,an official said on Tuesday.

9:53 a.m.

Polling for 2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh was underway with people standing in queues to cast their vote early on Tuesday.

9:44 a.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,386 on Tuesday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

9:20 a.m.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,005 on Tuesday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

8:54 a.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,19,055 on Tuesday as 38 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

