97 pc people satisfied with overall COVID-19 vaccination experience: Health Ministry

Ninety-seven per cent of the people who gave their feedback after receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose are satisfied with the overall experience, Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ninety-seven per cent of the people who gave their feedback after receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose are satisfied with the overall experience, Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said under CoWin response system, the Health Ministry is using a Rapid Assessment System (RAS) of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) for taking feedback from the people receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose during pan-India COVID-19 vaccination drive.

CoWin is a mobile app to manage the vaccination drive. Bhushan said the process of taking feedback started from January 17, 2021.

"Personalized SMS were sent to all beneficiaries a day after vaccination. SMS contains the name of person, dose (first/ second), and a URL for feedback. Once the user confirmed for vaccination against his/ her name, five questions were asked to which they gave responses," Bhushan said. "A total of 97 per cent people are satisfied with the overall vaccination experience. It is maintained by Conducted by NeGD (National E-Governance Division). The data is based on the feedback response of 7,75,000 people," he added.

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said they can confidently say that the strategy to implement vaccination programme and "the experience of vaccination is now consistently, very highly rated by people." Bhushan also said 63,10,194 beneficiaries, including healthcare and frontline workers, have so far been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

He said the second dose against COVID-19 will be administered from February 13. "We cannot indefinitely keep on scheduling and rescheduling healthcare workers. States/UTs have been advised that all healthcare workers must be scheduled at least once for vaccination by February 20. Timelines are communicated to states," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

