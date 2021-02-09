Left Menu

Goa: 59 more test COVID-19 positive; active cases below 700

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:45 IST
Goa: 59 more test COVID-19 positive; active cases below 700

Goa recorded 59 new coronaviruscases, taking its tally to 53,996 on Tuesday, while nearly 100more patients recovered from the infection, a state healthdepartment official said.

The death toll increased to 774 as two more patientssuccumbed to the infection, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to52,530 after 98 patients were discharged from hospitals duringthe day, the official said.

Goa now has 692 active cases of COVID-19, he said.

''With 1,505 new tests, the number of tests conductedin the state so far has gone up to4,64,805,'' he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases53,996, new cases 59, death toll 774, discharged 52,530,active cases 692, samples tested so far 4,64,805.

