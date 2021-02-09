Austria throwing ring around Tyrol province over S.African variant

Left Menu

Austria is stepping up its response to an outbreak of the so-called South African coronavirus variant in its Alpine province of Tyrol by requiring those leaving the province to show a negative coronavirus test, the government said on Tuesday. The national government and the provincial government of Tyrol, both led by the conservative People's Party, have been at odds over how aggressively to respond to the outbreak that threatens to scupper the country's vaccination plans.

Austria is stepping up its response to an outbreak of the so-called South African coronavirus variant in its Alpine province of Tyrol by requiring those leaving the province to show a negative coronavirus test, the government said on Tuesday.

The national government and the provincial government of Tyrol, both led by the conservative People's Party, have been at odds over how aggressively to respond to the outbreak that threatens to scupper the country's vaccination plans. So far 293 cases of the variant have been confirmed in Tyrol, with more than 100 more suspected. The authorities have been unable to explain how the variant arrived in the province, a winter sports hotspot laid low by national lockdown measures that have kept hotels closed to tourists, though ski lifts are open.

"We have a responsibility throughout Austria to fight mutations against which vaccinations are less or maybe barely effective," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a news conference announcing the new restrictions. The requirement to show a test no more than 48 hours old will be introduced on Friday and last for 10 days, he said. It will not apply to East Tyrol, which is separated from the rest of the province, and children will be exempt.

Austria's national vaccination plan, like those of many other European Union member states, relies heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine and a recent study has shaken confidence in its effectiveness against the South African variant, showing it had little effect against mild disease caused by that variant. "Almost 50% of Europeans will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca in the coming months. If this drug is less effective then we must be aware that these mutations, that these variants, are extremely dangerous for us," Kurz said.

