Karnataka minister emphasises on need to create awareness about oral health
Karnataka Health and Education Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said there is a need to create awareness among rural people about oral health.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:06 IST
Karnataka Health and Education Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said there is a need to create awareness among rural people about oral health. Speaking in a programme at Rajeev Gandhi University of Health Sciences on the occasion of International Dentists' Day, he said there is a lack of awareness regarding dental care in India.
"People go abroad for dental check-ups at least twice a year. But in rural areas of our country, people visit dentists only after the pain becomes irresistible. There is a lack of awareness regarding dental care in India. We need to create awareness about this especially in rural areas," said the minister. "The rural people are still using charcoal powder to clean their teeth. They are ignorant of using toothpaste still today. We have a very low dental treatment cost compared to other nations," he added. (ANI)
