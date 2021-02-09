Mumbai sees 3 COVID-19 deaths on 2nd day in row,375 new cases

On the second day in a row and forthe third time since January 1 this year, Mumbai city onTuesday reported three COVID-19 fatalities in a single day,taking the toll to 11,396, the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation (BMC) said.

With 375 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the city'stally of the infections mounted to 3,12,648, the civic bodysaid.

On January 3, Mumbai reported three COVID-19fatalities, which were the lowest since April, 2020.

A total of 415 patients were discharged from hospitalsduring the day, taking the overall count of recoveries inMumbai to 2,95,045, the BMC said, adding that the city is nowleft with 5,292 active cases.

Mumbai's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases nowstands at 560 days.

With 14,470 new tests, the total number of samplestested for coronavirus so far in Mumbai mounted to 29,33,987.

Meanwhile, a BMC official said 6,310 people,including3,428 healthcare workers and 2,882 frontlineworkers, were administered COVID-19 vaccines at 22 centres inMumbai on Monday, taking the overall number of inoculations to89,194. PTI KKNSK NSK

