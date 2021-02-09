Left Menu

Italy reports 422 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 10,630 new cases

Italy reported 422 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 307 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,630 from 7,970 the day before. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,512 on Tuesday, slightly down from 19,527 a day earlier. There were 146 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 139 on Monday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:34 IST
Italy reported 422 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 307 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,630 from 7,970 the day before. Some 274,263 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 144,270, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 92.002 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.655 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,512 on Tuesday, slightly down from 19,527 a day earlier.

There were 146 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 139 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients was stable at 2,143 . When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

