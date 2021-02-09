Left Menu

Greece PM orders full lockdown in Athens after surge in COVID cases

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:07 IST
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday announced a full lockdown in the capital Athens to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The new restrictions in Athens, where half of the country's population of 11 million lives, include the closure of non-essential shops and schools from Feb. 11 until the end of the month, Mitsotakis said in a televised address to the nation.

