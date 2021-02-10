Left Menu

Government approval for use of COVID-19 vaccine confirmed

Following the provisional approval by Medsafe announced last week, formal Government approval for use represents another critical step in the process of ensuring the vaccine is safe and effective for New Zealanders.

Updated: 10-02-2021
“The Government is continuing to go by the book and has carefully considered the ‘decision to use’ the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as part of our nationwide programme,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

Cabinet has confirmed formal Government approval for use of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

"The Government is continuing to go by the book and has carefully considered the 'decision to use' the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as part of our nationwide programme," Chris Hipkins said.

"Medsafe's provisional approval was step one and 'decision to use' is a further green light on the road to our roll-out. After receiving further advice, Cabinet has endorsed officials' advice to use Pfizer/BioNTech.

"While we've found the 'decision to use' process around this first application to be relatively straightforward, the Government also recognise there will be a huge amount of further detail to consider as the other vaccines in our portfolio of 14.91 million courses go through the Medsafe approval process.

"Now we've reached the crucial stage of approval for the first vaccine, we are in a much better position to start having a conversation with New Zealanders about how we plan to proceed, recognising the natural questions some will have. Information campaigns will start from next week to support this.

"As part of our portfolio, we have secured up to 750,000 courses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine through an Advance Purchase Agreement, and we are seeking a further small allocation through the COVAX Facility.

"When the first batch of the vaccine arrives, we will be ready to go. We will start vaccinating our border workers within days of arrival and then the people they live with. People such as cleaners, the nurses who undertake health checks in MIQ, security staff, customs and border officials, airline staff and hotel workers will be among the first to get the vaccine."

Chris Hipkins confirmed the vaccine has been assessed by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and has gained its approval for use here.

"All these steps can provide further assurances to the New Zealand public that this vaccine is safe to use," Chris Hipkins said.

"While vaccination of our border and other frontline workers takes place, we will continue to receive advice from officials on the other vaccines in our portfolio. Medsafe is in regular conversations with AstraZeneca and Janssen and has begun engagement with Novavax. A similar rigorous approval process is being followed.

"New Zealand continues to play a role internationally and specifically with the Pacific countries participating in the Polynesian Health Corridors programme. These countries, which include the Cook Islands, Niue, Tokelau, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu, will be given access to the New Zealand vaccine portfolio.

"There is still a long way to go but as a country, we've made strong and significant progress against COVID-19 since it first emerged as a serious global threat about 12 months ago. The Government will leave nothing to chance to ensure that progress continues," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

