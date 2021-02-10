Left Menu

Leading French medic Pialoux says COVID situation in Paris region is alarming

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:23 IST
Gilles Pialoux, an infectious diseases specialist at the Tenon hospital in Paris, said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 variant first detected in Britain, more contagious, now represents 39% of new cases of the disease detected in the greater Paris region.

"The situation is alarming," he told BFM TV, adding that, from a strict sanitary point of view, he does not see how France can escape a new lockdown.

