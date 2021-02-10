South Africa says most J&J doses could come from local firm Aspen

South Africa says most J&J doses could come from local firm AspenReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:03 IST
South Africa's health minister said on Wednesday that most of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine supply for South Africa and the rest of Africa could come from local pharmaceutical company Aspen.
Minister Zweli Mkhize added at a virtual briefing to parliament that South Africa was discussing possible joint research work on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and that China's Sinopharm had applied to regulator SAHPRA for registration of its vaccine.
