S.Africa says it will ask COVAX whether can swap 500,000 AstraZeneca doses

S.Africa says it will ask COVAX whether can swap 500,000 AstraZeneca dosesReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:27 IST
South Africa will discuss with the international COVAX vaccine scheme whether it can swap 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses it has ordered from the Serum Institute of India but which are yet to arrive, its health minister said on Wednesday.
"The 500,000 that was ordered, we have actually contacted the Serum Institute, and we will actually be discussing with COVAX whilst it has not been delivered whether it is possible to swap it on COVAX and therefore get a different vaccine," Zweli Mkhize said.
