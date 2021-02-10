Left Menu

3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rajasthan

Three more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday and the toll stands at 2,777, according to a health department bulletin.The state reported 107 new cases on Wednesday, which took the tally to 3,18,491.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:31 IST
The state reported 107 new cases on Wednesday, which took the tally to 3,18,491. There are 1,450 active cases in the state as of now. it said According to the bulletin, 3,14,264 people have been discharged after treatment till now. So far, 517 have died in Jaipur, 304 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 121 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, it said.

The fresh cases included 26 in Jaipur, 21 in Kota, 15 in Ajmer, 14 in Jodhpur, 8 in Bhilwara, 5 in Jhalawar, 4 in Udaipur, the bulletin said.

