Chhattisgarh records 222 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:41 IST
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 casecount rose to 3,08,218 on Wednesday with addition of 222cases, a health department official said.

With nine new fatalities, the death toll rose to3,755.

The number of recoveries increased to 3,00,390 after29 people were discharged from various hospitals while 283others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at4,073, the official informed.

With 67 new cases, Raipur district's case count roseto 54,343, including 788 deaths.

Durg district recorded 36 new cases and Bilaspur 18,among other districts.

Of latest fatalities recorded during the day, threetook place on Wednesday, four on Tuesday and two had takenplace earlier.

A total of 24,838 samples were tested on Wednesday,taking the overall number of tests to 44,40,664.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows:Positive cases 3,08,218, New cases 222, Death toll 3,755,Recovered 3,00,390, Active cases 4,073, Tests 44,40,664.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

