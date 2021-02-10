Left Menu

Staff at govt hospital in Rajasthan's Alway seen dancing in empty ward, investigation ordered

Deputy Controller of Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar Sushil Batra on Wednesday informed that a few staff members were seen dancing in an empty ward during duty hours, in a viral video and investigations have begun in the matter.

Deputy Controller of Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar Sushil Batra

"A few staff members were seen dancing in an empty ward in our hospital during duty hours, in a viral video. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter. Action will be taken accordingly," Batra said.

"We will talk to the persons who were seen in the video. The persons namely Pradeep, Yogesh and a sweeper of the hospital had captioned that they are free from COVID-19 in a social media post after being vaccinated. We will investigate the matter," Batra added. (ANI)

