Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 3,35,889, over 3.61 lakh inoculated

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha's COVID-19 tallyclimbed to 3,35,889 on Wednesday after 92 more people testedpositive for the virus, while the number of people inoculatedso far has reached 3,61,623, a health department officialsaid.

The coastal state's coronavirus death toll remainedunchanged at 1,910 as no fresh fatality was reported sinceTuesday, he said.

The state also registered the recovery of 81 COVID-19patients taking the number of cured people to 3,33,220, whichis 99.20 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 percent while its positivity rate is 4.24 per cent.

The state now has 706 active cases, the official said.

The 92 new positive cases included 14 from Bargarhdistrict and 11 from Sundargarh district.

Of the 1,910 deaths, 336 have been reported fromKhurda district followed by Ganjam (248), Sundergarh (173),Cuttack (142) and Puri (117).

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due tocomorbidities.

The state has thus far conducted over 79.30 lakhsample tests, including 25,390 on Tuesday.

Official sources said a total of 3,61,623 health careworkers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) have beenadministered COVID-19 vaccine shots across the state byWednesday.

A review by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health &Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra revealed that as many as 19,369HCW and FLW were inoculated at 212 session sites out of thetarget of 24,210 beneficiaries.

The Odisha government has extended the timeline formop-up vaccination for HCW for another three days tillFebruary 13 as various districts could not achieve 100 percent coverage so far, sources said.

Though it was earlier targeted to complete the firstphase inoculation of all the HCWs by February 10, so far theachievement was only 80.5 per cent.

The second dose vaccination (which is 28 days afterthe first dose) of HCWs will commence from February 15.

