Left Menu

U.S. CDC says fully vaccinated people need not quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 10:37 IST
U.S. CDC says fully vaccinated people need not quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday people who have been given full doses of the coronavirus vaccine no longer need to quarantine after an exposure to someone with the COVID-19 disease.

"Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19," the CDC said. (https://bit.ly/3d0pLgM)

The criteria include that the people exposed to COVID-19 were fully vaccinated, exposure was within three months following receipt of the last dose, and they have remained asymptomatic since the current exposure, according to the agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, China agree to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan lake

India and China have agreed to pull back troops from a bitterly contested lake area high in the western Himalayas, the Indian defence minister said on Thursday, in a breakthrough after a months-long standoff on the disputed border. Rajnath ...

India, China reach pact on disengagement in Pangong lake areas in eastern Ladakh:Rajnath Singh

India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement of troops from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha today.Under the agreement, Singh said both sides w...

Melbourne steps up COVID tests as quarantine hotel cluster rises to 11 cases

Authorities in Australia stepped up contact tracing and called for people in the city of Melbourne to come forward for coronavirus testing on Thursday as the number of infections in a cluster linked to a quarantine hotel rose to 11. More th...

HCL Infosystems shares decline nearly 5 pc after Dec qtr earnings

Shares of HCL Infosystems on Thursday declined nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a loss of Rs 34.32 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.The stock dipped 4.90 per cent to Rs 8.73 on BSE. On NSE, it declined 4.89 per cent to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021