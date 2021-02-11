Left Menu

India registers over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths

India reported 12,923 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,71,294, informed the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 10:47 IST
India registers over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 12,923 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,71,294, informed the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Thursday. Besides these new cases, 11,764 recoveries were reported in the country in the same period, the Ministry said.

The total count includes 1,42,562 active cases and 1,05,73,372 recoveries. The COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,55,360 with 108 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As many as 70,17,114 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far. A total of 20,40,23,840 samples have been tested for the coronavirus as of February 10. Of these, 6,99,185 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, China agree to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan lake

India and China have agreed to pull back troops from a bitterly contested lake area high in the western Himalayas, the Indian defence minister said on Thursday, in a breakthrough after a months-long standoff on the disputed border. Rajnath ...

India, China reach pact on disengagement in Pangong lake areas in eastern Ladakh:Rajnath Singh

India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement of troops from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha today.Under the agreement, Singh said both sides w...

Melbourne steps up COVID tests as quarantine hotel cluster rises to 11 cases

Authorities in Australia stepped up contact tracing and called for people in the city of Melbourne to come forward for coronavirus testing on Thursday as the number of infections in a cluster linked to a quarantine hotel rose to 11. More th...

HCL Infosystems shares decline nearly 5 pc after Dec qtr earnings

Shares of HCL Infosystems on Thursday declined nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a loss of Rs 34.32 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.The stock dipped 4.90 per cent to Rs 8.73 on BSE. On NSE, it declined 4.89 per cent to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021