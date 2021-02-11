Left Menu

RT-PCR test must for Maharashtra-bound travellers from Kerala

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 11:47 IST
RT-PCR test must for Maharashtra-bound travellers from Kerala
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

The Maharashtra government hasmade RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from Kerala, whichhas been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases, to checkthe spread of the viral infection in the western state, anofficial said on Thursday.

Kerala's active cases touched 64,390 on Wednesday, thehighest in the country.

The southern state also reported 5,980 fresh COVID-19cases on Wednesday, as per official figures.

The decision of compulsory RT-PCR test for travellersfrom Kerala has come into effect from Wednesday, Maharashtra'ssecretary for relief and rehabilitation (additional charge),Anoop Kumar, told PTI.

Kerala has been reporting a high number of COVID-19cases and its active cases are as high as 64,000, he noted.

''As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtragovernment has decided to make the RT-PCR test mandatory fortravellers from Kerala,'' the official said.

The test has to be done 72 hours before thecommencement of travel, he added.

Similar tests have been already made mandatory fortravellers from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan sinceNovember last year.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 3,451 new COVID-19cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to20,52,253, according to the state health department.

The state has so far reported 51,390 deaths due to thedisease.

There are 35,633 active COVID-19 cases in the state atpresent, the health department said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prominent Saudi women's rights activist released from prison

One of Saudi Arabias most prominent political activists was released from prison Wednesday, her family said, after serving nearly three years on charges that sparked an international uproar over the kingdoms human rights record.Loujain al-H...

Information group Relx proposes dividend hike

European information business provider Relx said it planned to raise its dividend by 3 after predicting a return to pre-COVID profit trends in 2021 for its three main divisions covering science, legal and risk.The British FTSE 100 group, wh...

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms second Ebola case in resurgence of major outbreak

A second person has contracted Ebola and died this week in Democratic Republic of Congos North Kivu province, the World Health Organization and the health ministry said in a statement.The cases mark a resurgence in the worlds second-biggest...

Sex CD case: SC impleads Chhattisgarh govt as party in CBI plea for transfer of trial

The Supreme Court Thursday impleaded Chhattisgarh government as party in the CBI plea seeking transfer of trial in the alleged sex CD case, in which Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is an accused, outside the state. A bench of Justices Ashok B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021