RT-PCR test must for Maharashtra-bound travellers from Kerala

The Maharashtra government hasmade RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from Kerala, whichhas been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases, to checkthe spread of the viral infection in the western state, anofficial said on Thursday.

Kerala's active cases touched 64,390 on Wednesday, thehighest in the country.

The southern state also reported 5,980 fresh COVID-19cases on Wednesday, as per official figures.

The decision of compulsory RT-PCR test for travellersfrom Kerala has come into effect from Wednesday, Maharashtra'ssecretary for relief and rehabilitation (additional charge),Anoop Kumar, told PTI.

Kerala has been reporting a high number of COVID-19cases and its active cases are as high as 64,000, he noted.

''As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtragovernment has decided to make the RT-PCR test mandatory fortravellers from Kerala,'' the official said.

The test has to be done 72 hours before thecommencement of travel, he added.

Similar tests have been already made mandatory fortravellers from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan sinceNovember last year.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 3,451 new COVID-19cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to20,52,253, according to the state health department.

The state has so far reported 51,390 deaths due to thedisease.

There are 35,633 active COVID-19 cases in the state atpresent, the health department said on Wednesday.

