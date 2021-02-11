AstraZeneca expects COVID-19 vaccine capacity of 200 mln a month by April

AstraZeneca expects COVID-19 vaccine capacity of 200 mln a month by AprilReuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:51 IST
AstraZeneca expects to produce more than 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine - developed with Oxford University - this month, ramping up to more than 200 million a month by April, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday.
Mene Pangalos, head of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at the British drugmaker earlier said the company expects much-anticipated data for the late-stage U.S. trial of its vaccine before the end of March. A read-out on data is "only weeks away", he said on a media call after release of the company's 2020 results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Pascal Soriot
- AstraZeneca
- U.S.
ALSO READ
People must explain travel reasons under new British border measures
British government faces pushback on mass COVID-19 testing plan - sources
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with British counterpart
Jaishankar, British Foreign Secretary discuss over phone progress on talks held in December
British PM Johnson heads to Scotland to argue against the breakup of UK