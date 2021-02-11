Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Pakistan to allow private firms to import COVID shots, exempt from price caps -documents

Health Minister Faisal Sultan confirmed the cabinet decision to Reuters. The decision is significant as Pakistan has yet to secure substantive volumes of vaccines from any companies and it only this month launched a vaccination drive with 500,000 doses of Sinopharm's vaccine donated by long-time ally China.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:51 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Pakistan to allow private firms to import COVID shots, exempt from price caps -documents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan is to allow private companies to import coronavirus vaccines and has agreed to exempt such imports from price caps, according to documents reviewed by Reuters, even as the nation scrambles to secure supplies.

The documents show the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination division had sought a special cabinet exemption to allow for such imports, while excluding the imported vaccines from the strict price cap regime that is typically applied to all drug sales within the country. The documents show the cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the proposal. Health Minister Faisal Sultan confirmed the cabinet decision to Reuters.

The decision is significant as Pakistan has yet to secure substantive volumes of vaccines from any companies and it only this month launched a vaccination drive with 500,000 doses of Sinopharm's vaccine donated by long-time ally China. Those shots are first being given out to frontline health workers on a priority basis.

Sultan said that Pakistan still planned to inoculate its population for free and only a "small minority" who wish to pay for the shots will have that option in the open market. "Only those who wish to get it via private sector will pay anything," he said. "Personally, my assessment is that when the vaccines are available and we have market competition, that will automatically set the prices."

Pakistan, which has recorded more than 550,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 12,000 deaths, is still largely reliant on the GAVI/WHO COVAX vaccine initiative that is aiming to provide shots to poorer nations. Pakistan has yet to receive any of the 17 million doses it is expected to get through the COVAX initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha opposes NMA s draft bylaws for Lingaraj and Brahmeswar Temples

Two days after the Centrewithdrew the notification of the draft bylaws of NationalMonuments Authority NMA for Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri,Odisha government Thursday urged the ministry of culture torelax the proposed restrictions for Linga...

Arjun Munda pays visit to Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav

The Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav is turning out to be rather popular amongst the residents of Delhi and has witnessed several high-profile visitors.Shri Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs paid a visit to the Aadi Mahotsav along with his ...

Rising waters in Indian Himalayas disrupt rescue bid in tunnel after avalanche

Authorities in India warned on Thursday of rising water levels in a Himalayan river valley hit by a major avalanche as they scaled back a search for 35 construction workers trapped in a flooded tunnel. Rescue workers have found the bodies o...

ACC jumps 73 pc to Rs 472.4 cr in Dec quarter

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a 72.88 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 472.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31.The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021