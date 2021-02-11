Left Menu

England tests record 3 mln people for COVID in latest week

Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

England's coronavirus test and trace service said on Thursday it had identified 149,317 positive cases in the week to Feb. 3 after a record 3 million people were tested, the highest number ever in a single week.

The service said it had also identified 264,577 contacts of those who had tested positive, resulting in 377,391 people being told to self-isolate.

