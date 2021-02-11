Field outreach Bureau Goa to launch campaign on COVID vaccination awareness

In order to increase the awareness of COVID Vaccination, its efficacy, safety and to clear apprehensions on Adverse events following immunization (AEFI), Field outreach Bureau ( FOB) Goa- unit of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is set to launch a month-long campaign. The massive awareness drive intents to reach out the last mile with information regarding COVID vaccination plan and COVID appropriate behaviour; curbing misinformation and rumours surrounding vaccines. The campaign is geared towards confidence-building and to clear the air on all the aspects of vaccination. The campaign also involves a component on Atma Nirbhar Bharat, through which FOB Goa plans to inform Goans, the various schemes, prospects and policies of Government of India which includes Skill development, Entrepreneurship, the significance of Vocal for Local etc.

The campaign is to be done through Mobile Exhibition vans. A fully equipped state of the art Multimedia exhibition Van shall ply through North and South Goa. Each van will travel 30-40 kms and cover 8-10 villages daily in a district. A team of 5-6 members of private registered troupes will be onboard for cultural performances in the cities/villages (on the route) to create awareness on COVID vaccination and AtmaNirbhar Bharat through local folk and infotainment. The van will also have large LED screens displaying messages on the subjects so as to catch the eyeballs of the people on the route. All the activities will be tracked LIVE on a digital dashboard. It will have daily photographs, videos, reports, vehicle details etc. of all the activities. The campaign will be conducted in phases. In the first phase, the van will visit cities and villages in North Goa for 10 days and the next 10 days in South Goa. There will be two more phases. Artists will perform at each and every village.

The campaign is scheduled to roll out on 12th February 2021 and will continue throughout the month. Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant will flag off the event from the parking area of Joggers Park, in front of Directorate of Archives and Archaeology, Altinho. Jennifer Monserrate, Hon'ble Minister, Information Technology, Govt of Goa and other senior functionaries of Government of Goa and Government of India also will attend.

FOB Goa, as part of the campaign, also collaborates with the IT department of Government of Goa to create awareness about the functioning of Common Service Centres (CSC) in the state. Public will be able to clear their doubts and avail the services of CSCs via the Multimedia exhibition van.

Field outreach Bureau, Goa is the branch unit of Regional Outreach Bureau (Maharashtra and Goa), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

In this Campaign, a total of 16 travelling multimedia exhibition vans to cover nearly 36 districts of Maharashtra and 2 districts of Goa is deployed by ROB(Maharashtra and Goa)

FOB carries out inter-personal communication through live media utilizing a wide range of performing arts and other Local Folk & Traditional Forms maximizing outreach of Policies, Programmes and Schemes of the Government. The main function is to create awareness and ensure emotional receptivity with the sense of belongingness and ownership. to empower people through information to enable them to avail the benefits of such programmes/schemes. It organizes ground activation and outreach programmes. Special Outreach Programmes like this are organized with the support of various stakeholders viz. the State Government and local functionaries, society groups etc. As they are in the local language and at nearby venues, the impact of these communication programmes is more and it enables a greater understanding of the Government's schemes among the masses. These efforts are complemented by the use of traditional and folk media and other conventional and non-conventional methods.

Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on May 12th, 2020, announced the Special economic and comprehensive package of Rs. 20 lakh crores - equivalent to 10% of India's GDP – to fight COVID-19 pandemic in India. He gave a clarion call for AatmaNirbhar Bharat or Self-Reliant India Movement. He also outlined five pillars of AatmaNirbhar Bharat – Economy, Infrastructure, System, Vibrant Demography and Demand.

Government has adopted a holistic strategy based on 'Jaan bhi, Jahaan bhi'. Its Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is aimed at creating a new India that is self-reliant and believes in its core strengths.

(With Inputs from PIB)