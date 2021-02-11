Sweden registers 4,333 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths on Thursday

Sweden, which has spurned a lockdown throughout the pandemic, registered 4,333 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Health Agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 44 new deaths, taking the total to 12,370. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

