Kerala logs 5,281 coronavirus cases, toll nears 4000-mark

Kerala registered 5,281COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total caseload to9.88 lakh as the toll is nearing the 4000 mark with theaddition of 16 fatalities.

As many as 5,692 people have been cured of the illness,pushing the total recoveries to 9.20 lakh.

The active cases in the state has touched 63,915, Healthminister K K Shailaja said.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 71,656 samples havebeen tested and the test positivity ratetouched7.37 percent.

So far, 1.03 crore samples have been sent for testing.

Pathanamthitta accounted for the highest number of casestoday with 694, Ernakulam 632, Kozhikode 614 and Kollam 579.

The cumulativecases have gone up to 9,88,655, while thetoll has mounted to 3936 with 16 more succumbing to theinfection, the release added.

Of the positive cases, 32 are health workers, 106 peoplehad come from outside the state and 4783 were infected throughcontact.

At least 2.25 lakh people are under observation invarious districts, including 10,382 in hospitals.

As the second phase of vaccination began in the state forrevenue and police personnel on Thursday, Thiruvananthapuramdistrict collector Navjot Khosa and DGP Loknath Behera tookthe jab.PTI UD ROH ROH

