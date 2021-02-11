Left Menu

Karnataka logs 430 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fatalities

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:08 IST
Karnataka on Thursday reported430 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, taking the caseloadand toll to 9,44,057 and 12,251 respectively, healthdepartment said.

The active cases stood at 5,958.

A health department bulletin said 340 patients werecured of the disease today, taking the number of recoveries to9,25,829.

There were as many as 68,194 tests conducted todayincluding 64,596 using the RT-PCR and other methods, takingthe total tests done so far to 1.78 crore, it said.

Bengaluru urban district reported 228 infectionswhereas all the fatalities took place in Bengaluru Urban (6)and Bengaluru rural district (1).

Cumulatively, the city has reported 4,01,323infections, 4,417 deaths, 3,92,985 discharges, including 128on Thursday, and 3,920 active cases.

No district in Karnataka, other than Bengaluru,crossed above 30 infections today, while 29 districts reportednil deaths.

According to the health bulletin, 28 fresh COVID-19cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada, 25 in Mysuru, 18 inTumakuru, 14 in Udupi, 13 in Chitradurga, 11 in BengaluruRural and 10 in Kalaburagi.

Cases were also reported in Belagavi, Ballari,Chikkaballapura, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Hassan, Kolar,Kodagu, Mandya, and Uttar Kannada.

There were nil infection and zero fatality inBagalkote, Bidar and Haveri whereas four districts reportedonly one infection and nil fatalities.

