Mumbai: 510 contract COVID-19; vaccination tally tops 1 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The financial capital reportedover 500 new COVID-19 cases on a second day in row this weekon Thursday, while 624 more patients recovered from theinfection, according to civic officials.

On immunisation front, the number of people inoculatedagainst COVID-19 crossed the 1-lakh mark in Mumbai, they said.

The COVID-19 tally in the city increased to 3,12,303after 510 more people tested positive, while the death tollrose to 11,403 as four patients succumbed to the infection,according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

The city has registered over 500 new COVID-19 cases ona second day in a row this week. A day before, 558 freshinfections were reported in Mumbai.

According to the data, the number of recovered casesjumped to 2,94,732 with 624 more patients getting dischargedfrom hospitals during the day.

The number of active cases stood at 5,252 in Mumbai,where the average doubling rate of COVID-19 infection is 533days.

With 16,492 new COVID-19 tests, the number ofsamplesexamined so far increased to 29,66,167, the data showed.

According to a BMC official, 5,707 beneficiaries -1,989 healthcare professionals and 3,718 frontline workers -were administered COVID-19 vaccines at 23 centres in the cityon Thursday.

With this, the number of beneficiaries rose to1,01,364, he added.

