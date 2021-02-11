France's Macron won't physically attend Sahel summit in Chad due to pandemic - Elysee

President Emmanuel Macron will take part in a summit to take stock of the situation in Sahel by video call due to the spread of the COVID-10 pandemic in the region and travel restrictions in France, a presidential official said.

Macron, his defence and foreign ministers had been due to attend the two-day summit on Feb. 15-16 in the Chadian capital N'Djamena.

Chad has reported 3,568 cases since March with 127 deaths. The capital had been put in lockdown for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic on Jan. 1, but according to Reuters data, COVID-19 infections are decreasing, with 21 new infections reported on average each day.

